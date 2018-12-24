Doniphan, NE (68832)

Today

Periods of rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.