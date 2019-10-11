Daniel Allin stopped 27 of the Stampede's 28 shots to record his 1st career USHL win in goal for the Storm. Allin was named the game's 3rdStar, with Kyle Aucoin and Benji Eckerle being named the games 2nd and 1st Stars. Tri-City improved its record to 1-1-1-1 in the 2019-2010 regular season in the victory.