Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm picked up its first win of its 20th Anniversary Season tonight at the Viaero Center in a 4-1 defeat of the defending Clark Cup Champion Sioux Falls Stampede. Kyle Aucoin, Benji Eckerle, Colby Ambrosio, and Matt Knies scored goals in Tri-City's victory. Daniel Allin record his 1st career win in net. The Storm return to action Saturday night in a road matchup against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Tri-City will then return home to the Viaero Center on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game week in a 4:05pm battle against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Tickets to Sunday's game can be purchased via www.StormHockey.com.
Kyle Aucoin notched his 1st Career USHL Goal exactly four minutes into Thursday's 1st period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead on home ice. Aucoin's goal was assisted by Davis Burnside. Burnside's assist was the first assist and first point of his USHL career. Sioux Falls answered Tri-City's opening goal with a game tying goal minutes later. Gabe Temple scored his 1st goal of the season at the 9:42 mark of the period to erase the Storm's lead. Tri-City outshot Sioux Falls 17-10 in the 1st period, and the game entered the 2nd period tied at 1-1.
Benji Eckerle scored his 2nd goal of the season, a shorthanded goal for the Storm, just over four minutes into the 2nd period. Eckerle's goal was scored at 4:33 of the period and was assisted by Cole McWard. Specialty teams would strike again with under five minutes to go in the period, when Colby Ambrosio netted a power play goal to increase Tri-City's lead to two goals. The goal was assisted by Mitchell Miller and Mark Estapa. Estapa's assist was the first assist and first point of his USHL career. Tri-City outshot Sioux Falls 10-6 and carried a 3-1 lead into the 3rd period.
Matt Knies scored the first goal of his USHL career with under two minutes to play in the 3rd period to seal the Storm's win at the Viaero Center. After no scoring plays in nearly 18 minutes of 3rd period play, Sioux Falls elected to pull goaltender Grant Adams for an extra attacker. Tri-City capitalized on the opportunity, seizing a 4-1 lead with just over a minute to play. Knies' goal was scored at 18:48 of the 3rdperiod and was assisted by Joe Molenaar. Tri-City was outshot by Sioux Falls 12-7 in the 3rd period but outshot the Stampede by an overall margin of 34-28.
Daniel Allin stopped 27 of the Stampede's 28 shots to record his 1st career USHL win in goal for the Storm. Allin was named the game's 3rdStar, with Kyle Aucoin and Benji Eckerle being named the games 2nd and 1st Stars. Tri-City improved its record to 1-1-1-1 in the 2019-2010 regular season in the victory.
Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 7:05pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.