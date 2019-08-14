LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska residents will be able to purchase 2019 paddlefish snagging permits that were forfeited during the paddlefish snagging permit draw.
The permits will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time, and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Twenty permits are available. Paddlefish snagging season is Oct. 1-31.
Permits may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org or in-person at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices. Find an office near you at OutdoorNebraska.org/locations.
