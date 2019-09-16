GILTNER - The Giltner Hornet football team came up short in winning their first game of the season, losing a hard fought game to the Paxton Tigers Friday, Sept. 13.
A game that started out with a battle for field possession forced Giltner to lean heavily on the passing game that was led by sophomore Dakon Wilson. Wilson completed 24 out of 46 passes for 308 yards. Wilson connected with Lance Mckay 12 times for 143 yards and to Tanner Roth 6 times for 105 yards. Other Hornet receivers with catches were Nate Leichty for 21 yards, Camden Humphrey fo 22 yards and Will Fastnacht for 17.
Defensively Giltner held the Tigers to 221 total yards.
The loss moves Giltner to 0-3 on the year and will host Class D-2 top ranked Humphrey St. Francis Friday.
Giltner... 0 6 0 14-20
Paxton... 6 8 0 14-28
Giltner - RUSHING - Dakon Wilson 27-7
PASSING - Dakon Wilson 24-46-308
RECEIVING - Nate Leichty 2-21, Tanner Roth 6-105, Camden Humphrey 2-22, Will Fastnacht 2-17, Lance Mckay 12-143
