LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 16, 2019) – NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, will broadcast two Husker Invitational volleyball matches in August.
“Creighton vs. Nebraska Volleyball” airs Friday, Aug. 30. The Creighton Bluejays match against the Huskers begins at 7 p.m. CT, live from the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Nebraska leads the series 35-7, besting Creighton 3-2 in 2018.
The UCLA Bruins travel to Lincoln for a second consecutive night of volleyball Saturday, Aug. 31. NET Sports begins coverage of “UCLA vs. Nebraska Volleyball” at 7 p.m. CT, live from the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers swept UCLA 3-0 when the teams last met in 2017.
Larry Punteney will call the live action for the games alongside analyst and former Husker volleyball player, Kathi Wieskamp.
“Nebraska Volleyball” is a production of NET Sports.
