DONIPHAN - The Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinal girls basketball team improved to 4-2 picking up their fourth straight win of the season after defeating the Deshler Dragons 61-24 on Tuesday, Dec. 11 on the road, then defeating the Sandy Creek Cougars 57-20 on Friday and rounded out the week with a 54-38 conference win over the Central City Bison on Saturday.
Katie Roach led the Cardinals in scoring with 38 points on the week followed by Kalee wiltfong with 32.
D-T hosted conference rival in the St. Paul Wildcats Tuesday, Dec. 18. The game is D-T's last before winter break.
Central City... 10 7 7 14-38
D-T... 14 8 10 22-54
D-T - Katie Roach 11, Logan Poppe 11, Maddie Smith 6, Bailey Williams 5, Tristan Larson 6, Kalee Wiltfong 11, Maddie Fitch 4.
Sandy Creek... 2 8 6 4-20
D-T... 15 13 17 12-57
D-T - Roach 17, Poppe 4, Kendyl Brummund 2, Smith 4, Williams 6, Ariana Baland 2, Larson 2, Wiltfong 6, M. Fitch 11, Brenna Schuler 1.
D-T... 15 13 14 19-61
Deshler... 12 2 5 5-24
D-T - Roach 10, Poppe 8, Smith 8, Williams 11, Larson 6, Wiltfong 15, Brenna Schuler 2.
