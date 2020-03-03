Theresa Eileen Dusatko, 59, of Doniphan passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. A visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home with a Rosary at 5:00.
Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Theresa was born August 29, 1960 in Omaha, the daughter of James and Jeanne (Petersen) Dugan. She grew up in O’Neill, receiving her education at O’Neill St. Mary’s and then at Wayne State College.
On August 1, 1981, Theresa married Doran Dusatko. In February of 1990 they adopted their daughter, Kimberly. The family lived in Kearney, Shelton and Doniphan.
Theresa was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was previously a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. She loved her flowers, road trips with those closest to her, and drinking coffee on her deck while watching the birds.
Theresa put up a valiant fight against Glioblastoma, staying true to her loving and spirited self until the end. She worked as an imaging specialist at Principal financial group until she was no longer able to.
Theresa lived her life with love, family, friends and travel. Beaches were her some of her favorite places, and she especially loved her final big trip to Florida with Doran in May.
Those who cherish her memory include her husband, Doran; daughter, Kimberly Dusatko and special friend Taryn Olivera of Denver, CO; mother, Jeanne Dugan of McKinney, TX; sisters, Diane Fritton of Omaha, NE and Denise Burkey of Prosper, TX; brothers Tim Dugan of Huntsville, TX and Tom Dugan of Spring, TX along with many close friends, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Dugan; brother, Daniel Dugan; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Margaret Dusatko.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date to an organization dear to Theresa.
