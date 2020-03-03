(Feb. 27, 2020 – Nebraska) At the end of their professional career, many retirees spend their free time traveling, with family, and enjoying cultural events. While retired University of Nebraska Omaha mathematics professor Jack Heidel does these things, he has also taken on a personal mission to educate Americans about the rising and, in his opinion, out-of-control U.S. federal debt.
Dr. Heidel (81) launched his own website, https://itdoesnotaddup.com/ and spends countless hours each week preparing and writing posts about government spending and how it should be a concern for our children’s and grandchildren’s generations.
“I realize neither math nor the national debt is fun for people to talk about or read,” said Heidel. “That’s why I write my blog posts in a similar way I taught my students at the University – concise and to the point, linking to credible sites with more information to those interested in learning more.”
His website sees an impressive number of visitors each month, and its connected Facebook page has an active following of nearly 2000 people.
The self-described “fiscal conservative/social moderate” and lifelong Republican recalls days when elected officials in both the Executive and Legislative branches worked together to balance the budget responsibly in order to control spending while providing the vital services required to keep the country thriving.
“There’s no question the stock market is doing spectacularly well right now. Unemployment is so low that many areas of our country are in a labor shortage,” said Heidel. “These are great signs that our economy is doing well. But the elephant in the room is the impending debt that could crush the American dream we have all worked so hard to attain.”
The mathematician has been concerned for years about the increase in government spending without the tax income to match. In 2012 Heidel was moved to step up to run for the Republican seat in U.S. Congress, focused on this issue. He was elected and served two terms on the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, where he worked on early childhood education to close the achievement gap. In 2018 he unsuccessfully challenged Deb Fischer in the Republican primary for her seat in the U.S. Senate.
When not researching topics for upcoming posts, writing his blog and responding to countless (sometimes heated) comments on his Facebook page, he enjoys spending time traveling with his wife. Both are avid bicyclists and take their bikes with them on trips around the United States. The two completed riding all the 427 miles of the 2019 RAGBRAI and have registered to do it again this July.
