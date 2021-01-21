Nebraska chosen as host of 2021 National Alpaca Show

The Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. (AOA) National Alpaca Show sponsored by Alpacas of Moose Creek Ranch and Red Granite Ranch, which draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country, is held in a new geographic location nearly every year.
Following the extremely successful show in Grand Island in 2015, AOA once again selected the Five Points Bank Arena at Fonner Park to host the 2021 National Alpaca Show.
Hours are:
Friday, March 19 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 20 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 21 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
More than 600 alpacas from across the country will be featured in the competition show ring. The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.
Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.
The Association welcomes the public to this FREE event, while following state and local safety regulations.
Stay tuned for more exciting details and new events taking place at this year's show!
