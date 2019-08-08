LINCOLN, Neb. – Mormon Island State Recreation Area is temporarily closed because of damage caused by a storm early Aug. 7.
Winds of 87 mph and damaging hail were reported in the area of the park, located 3 miles north of Doniphan in Hall County, and surrounding communities.
Mormon Island is closed to public access until park staff can clear roadways and remove dangerous trees from the area.
