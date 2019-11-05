KEARNEY – The American Democracy Project at the University of Nebraska at Kearney is sponsoring a free screening of "Election" to commemorate the film's 20th anniversary.
The public event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at The World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave., in downtown Kearney.
Released in 1999, the dark comedy revolves around a student council election at a school in Omaha, the hometown of director and co-writer Alexander Payne, while satirizing both suburban high school life and politics. The film stars Matthew Broderick as Jim McAllister, a popular social studies teacher who holds a grudge against Reese Witherspoon's character Tracy Flick, the overachiever who's determined to become student body president.
Based on a novel by Tom Perrotta, the R-rated movie received an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay and a Golden Globe nomination for Witherspoon in the best actress category.
A post-film discussion will be led by UNK faculty Sam Umland, department of English; Rebecca Nelson, department of teacher education; Chandra Diaz DeBose, department of teacher education; and Diane Duffin, department of political science.
