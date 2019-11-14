November 13, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Today, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT)
announces their new roadside memorial policy aimed at allowing an immediate family member to
memorialize a death which occurred as the result of a vehicular crash on the State Highway System.
Immediate family members can now apply for a NDOT produced sign to be erected in a requested
location in the State Right of Way as a memorial for two years after installation. NDOT will make every
effort to place the memorial sign as close to the requested location as possible.
“The Department believes this new policy appropriately allows families to honor their loved ones while
keeping the State Highway System free of various memorials and hazards which may be a distraction to
motorists. We want to recognize grieving families while balancing our responsibility of increasing safety
on Nebraska’s highway system,” said Director Kyle Schneweis.
As part of the transition, NDOT will continue to work with family members who currently have private
memorials on the State Highway System. Family members who currently have private memorials on the
state highway system are encouraged to contact their local NDOT office to discuss the disposition of
their memorial and get information regarding installation of the new memorial sign. Family members
wishing to install a new memorial will be asked to submit an application for the customized sign.
Each memorial sign will include a safety message chosen by the family from five available
options: “Please Drive Safely”; “Seat Belts Save Lives”; “Don’t Drink and Drive”; ”Don’t Text and Drive”;
“Don’t Drive Impaired” and will also display the name of the individual being memorialized.”
The application as well as guidance material for a memorial can be found at
https://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/. Applications can be completed electronically or printed and filed
with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Communications and Public Policy Division. The
application fee is $50 will go to the cost of the production of the customized sign.
