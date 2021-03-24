Heartland United Way virtual annual meeting and campaign celebration March 31, 2021

Grand Island – The Heartland United Way will hold its 74th Annual Meeting on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 virtually via live stream on Facebook and YouTube. The celebration will begin at 12:00 PM.
Please join the Heartland United Way to celebrate the hard work accomplished this past year as we look forward to better days ahead! Community members are invited to attend.
The virtual celebration will include:
- Campaign Celebration & Volunteer Appreciation
- Community Impact and Partner Recognition
- New Board Member and Officer Elections
- Community Award Presentation
The virtual celebration is free for all attendees. To access the virtual celebration, visit HeartlandUnitedWay.org/campaign-celebration for links to the Heartland United Way Facebook Page and YouTube Channel to watch the live stream.
If you have questions on accessing the event, please visit HeartlandUnitedWay.org or call the office at 308-382-2675.
The 2021 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 31
via digital platforms (Facebook and YouTube) from 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM.
Heartland United Way's mission is to improve lives and create possibilities for people living in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick Counties. The Heartland United Way fights for the Health, Education and Financial Stability for every person in every community.
