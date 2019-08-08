HERALD AREA – CHI Health St. Francis Foundation is offeringgrant funding to local area first responder/EMT departments for acquisition of life saving equipment and personnel training.
Like the last two years, half of the total proceeds from the foundation’s Ticket to Win fundraiser will be granted to support non-budgeted department needs for first responders in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley counties. Theremaining half will benefit ProjectRenewed Hope at St. Francis.
Since its inception in 2017, St. Francis Foundation’s annual Ticket to Win fundraiser has granted nearly $120,000 to local area first responders/EMT departments. These grants have benefited emergency response personnel in Alda, Aurora, Cairo, Central City, Dannebrog, Doniphan, Giltner, Grand Island Rural, Greeley, Hamilton County, Hampton, Marquette, Palmer, Platte Valley Mutual and Wood River.
First responder/EMT departments interested in applying for financial assistance should complete and submit a grant request prior to September 1.
For more information and to request a 2019 grant application, contact St. Francis Foundation at 308-398-5400 or dkellogg@sfmcgi.org.
