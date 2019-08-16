First Round of Tree Debris Cleanup thru Subdivisions is Completed
The county highway department tree cleanup crews completed the 1st round of cleanup in the rural subdivisions picking up tree debris. We’ve picked up trees along many of the paved county roads and even along gravel county roads.
Road Right-Of-Way
The crews are picking up trees from the public road Right-Of-Way. While we are there, we are also picking up tree debris from private property that was placed out adjacent to the road.
Getting the Word Out
Some county residents have not heard about the county picking up tree debris. Other county residents have not had enough time to haul their tree debris out to the road.
Deadline to Haul private trees out to the Road
The county’s offer to pick up private tree debris is coming to an end. The storm happened on Wednesday, August 7th. County residents are being given 2 weekends to get their tree debris to the road. The last day county residents can bring tree debris to the road will be Friday, August 23rd.
Estimated Completion date for picking up Tree Debris
We want to have most of the tree debris picked up before Labor Day, but we may not get to some of the lower volume gravel roads for a while because we have a lot of asphalt roads to patch, culverts to repair, and drainage concerns to address.
Steve Riehle
Hall County Engineer/Highway Superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.